Planet Lockdown

Would it surprise you to learn that the so-called "vaccine" for COVID-19 is actually the basics for an OPERATING SYSTEM to be installed in humans to effectuate Human-Machine Interface? An interface to create a digitized monetary system?



Would it surprise you to learn that the COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing shutdowns of business were all PLANNED DESTRUCTION?



Would it surprise you to learn that the "Riots" and looting over the past year ALL took place in 34 of the 37 cities with Federal Reserve Bank locations, and that the businesses which were looted and destroyed, are mostly in "Opportunity Zones" created by law to foster investment by ultra-rich people, so they can avoid Capital Gains taxes?



All these things have been revealed by former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Catherine Austin Fitts, in a video created with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., available below.



In the video, you will come to learn that there is a global effort underway to digitize the entire planet, to bring into existence a Technocracy, controlled by a small group of wealthy, powerful, people, designed to monitor absolutely everything we do, everything we read, speak, eat. That it will monitor every place we go, all the things we buy. That it will limit where we can work, where we can travel, and will replace us with Artificial Intelligence Robots. That if we behave in a manner that the ultra wealthy don't like, their new system will be able to instantly cut us off from all our money and shut us out of all systems of society!



Well, that's the situation we're in. THAT is what the US Federal Reserve and other Central Banks around the world, are, right now, creating and trying to set in-place to replace our systems of currency!



There is a very short window of opportunity for us to put a halt to the utter SLAVE SYSTEM they are putting in place. If this is not halted, our children and our Grandchildren will never know freedom.



The video below contains the info. Watch. Listen. Learn. Take action!