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C.I.U. (Criminals in Uniform) - Sepultura
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146 views • September 28, 2021
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Lyrics:
Hate, a feeling what we can see
Create ficticious enemy
Outlaw of expression
Forget past wars we have fought
Watchers of morality
Told by the hierarchy
Machine to society
Falling to conformity
Terrified to speak your mind
Passes down the government
Doesn't matter who you are
For our own good
Build, upon nation's security
Police state - Brutality
Final infliction - Manifestation
The doctrine is too many wars
Terror is control
The key's, distrust
Annihilate free thought
Despise the unknown
Watchers of morality
To told by the hierarchy
Machine to society
Falling to conformity
Terrified to speak your mind
Passes down the government
It doesn't matter who you are
For our own good
Build, upon nation's security
Police state - Brutality
Final infliction - Manifestation
The doctrine is too many wars
Link to song:
https://music.apple.com/cl/album/c-i-u-criminals-in-uniform/214474129?i=214474353&;l=en
Lyrics:
Hate, a feeling what we can see
Create ficticious enemy
Outlaw of expression
Forget past wars we have fought
Watchers of morality
Told by the hierarchy
Machine to society
Falling to conformity
Terrified to speak your mind
Passes down the government
Doesn't matter who you are
For our own good
Build, upon nation's security
Police state - Brutality
Final infliction - Manifestation
The doctrine is too many wars
Terror is control
The key's, distrust
Annihilate free thought
Despise the unknown
Watchers of morality
To told by the hierarchy
Machine to society
Falling to conformity
Terrified to speak your mind
Passes down the government
It doesn't matter who you are
For our own good
Build, upon nation's security
Police state - Brutality
Final infliction - Manifestation
The doctrine is too many wars
Link to song:
https://music.apple.com/cl/album/c-i-u-criminals-in-uniform/214474129?i=214474353&;l=en
Keywords
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