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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. July 10, Abe,Boris, Biden, BRICS" 1st hour. Outatanding!
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
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Truth vs. NEW$ 1 (10 July 2022) with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.Featuring  Prof Jim Fetzer.  See Icke's Powerful Bonus at 58:40 for 4 min.

Hot Truths: exposed... -just BANNED on FACEBOOK, see below...

The shooting of Shinzo Abe, a prominent Japanese politician and staunch defender of Taiwan, appears to have been a staged event.
He does not respond at all to the first shot and he kneels down after the second, but not as though he had been hit.
The weapon was crude and homemade, which I doubt could have fired a projectile with any
force.
Precisely why this event was staged remains to be seen.
That Biden has released millions of barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve is bad enough, insofar as it was his policies from scratch that has placed the US at such an energy disadvantage, but that at least 1m barrels went to China is beyond belief!
Some dare call it treason!
British PM Boris Johnson has been forced to resign amidst swirling scandals, which he has not handled well. Boris, like Macron of France and Trudau of Canada, is among the Young Global Leaders promoted by the World Economic Forum to foster The Great Reset, which included massive Depopulation of the planet,
Meanwhile, to stave off a frozen population this winter, the EU parliament has reversed course and now designated gas, oil, nuclear as "green energy", which makes Russia the foremost producer of green energy in the world.
With the prospect of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Argentina joining its ranks,
BRICS appears to be emerging as the economic and commercial center of the universe.

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