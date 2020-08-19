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Survivor: The Amazon Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0029
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4 views • August 19, 2020
Today, we are looking at Survivor’s Sixth Season, Survivor: The Amazon. In the 20th Anniversary Special, Survivor at 40, this season is omitted from Survivor’s History even though this season is constantly ranked in the Top 10 of Best Survivor Seasons. But, do I personally agree with the Top 10 Ranking? Does this season deserve to be seen or does it deserve to be forgotten?
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Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
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LBRY: lbry://@MetrObeliskRadio#f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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