CANDACE OWENS SHARES CHARLIE KIRK GROUP TEXTS 🎙 JOHN WARD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
1 day ago

On October 6, 2025, conservative podcaster Candace Owens publicly shared screenshots from a private nine-person group chat (likely on Telegram) involving Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), sent just 48 hours before his assassination on September 10, 2025. The messages, which Owens claimed showed Kirk's growing frustration with pro-Israel donors and his intent to distance himself from the "pro-Israel cause," have fueled ongoing debate about his death and deepened divisions within "MAGA" circles.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cbvJph_qoI

israelcandace owensjohn wardcharlie kirk assassination psyopgroup texts
