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Bill Gates on Video Admitting the China Virus Vaccine will Change our DNA Forever
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551 views • January 31, 2021
In this 2-minute video shown below, Bill Gates explains that the COVID-19 vaccine will altar our genetic RNA and DNA code.
Gates says, “One final way that is new and is promising is called the RNA vaccine. With RNA and DNA, instead of putting that shape in, you put instructions in the code to make that shape.”
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Gates says, “One final way that is new and is promising is called the RNA vaccine. With RNA and DNA, instead of putting that shape in, you put instructions in the code to make that shape.”
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Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
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