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Tactical Response Fighting Pistol Gear List
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76 views • November 26, 2019
Tactical Response Fighting Pistol Gear List: In this Video I am discussing some of the Gear that I will be using in an upcoming Fighting Pistol course.
Belt: Liberty Gun Belt
Holster: Eclipse Holsters, Code: SARGE19
Ammo: G9Ammo
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/pmPR3anDU28
Belt: Liberty Gun Belt
Holster: Eclipse Holsters, Code: SARGE19
Ammo: G9Ammo
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/pmPR3anDU28
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