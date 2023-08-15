No one loved the dog, she cried from hunger and cold, being on the street!😭

Rescued Animals
May 10, 2023
Hello dear viewers. You are on the Rescued Animals channel! Look at those eyes. She didn't deserve it. Her owners said they had her for a year and she escaped on Halloween 2020. Since then, she has been missing. Luckily, they reunited with her on Friday and she looked like this.
Today she could not stand and walk on her own.
