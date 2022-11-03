Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Living by Faith is an Experience, Not a Doctrine - Righteousness by Faith (6/13)
9 views
channel image
WUAS
Published 21 days ago |

God gave Israel at Mt. Sinai a covenant that if Israel obeyed Him, He would make them a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. However, God demonstrated with Israel that when His people fail, He starts over with a remnant. This is a never ending cycle. Righteousness by faith is not a doctrine, it is an experience. Living by faith is the most difficult experience known to the human race. It is impossible for the carnal heart to live by faith. Revelation 1:6 says that God has made us to be a kingdom and priests. In fact, James sent his epistle to the twelve tribes of Israel scattered throughout the nations. This includes everyone who has chosen to live by faith. God requires a life for a life and the cities of refuge illustrate God's plans for creating judicial equilibrium. The ten commandments are a covenant between God and His people. This is why the two tablets of stone were stored in the Ark of the Covenant. If the Holy Spirit is leading you, God will lead you into an experience of faith and guide you into all truth.

Keywords
righteousness by faithliving by faith is an experiencenot a doctrine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket