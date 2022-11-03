Living by Faith is an Experience, Not a Doctrine - Righteousness by Faith (6/13)

God gave Israel at Mt. Sinai a covenant that if Israel obeyed Him, He
would make them a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. However, God
demonstrated with Israel that when His people fail, He starts over with a
remnant. This is a never ending cycle. Righteousness by faith is not a
doctrine, it is an experience. Living by faith is the most difficult
experience known to the human race. It is impossible for the carnal
heart to live by faith. Revelation 1:6 says that God has made us to be a
kingdom and priests. In fact, James sent his epistle to the twelve
tribes of Israel scattered throughout the nations. This includes
everyone who has chosen to live by faith.
God requires a life for a life and the cities of refuge illustrate God's
plans for creating judicial equilibrium. The ten commandments are a
covenant between God and His people. This is why the two tablets of
stone were stored in the Ark of the Covenant. If the Holy Spirit is
leading you, God will lead you into an experience of faith and guide you
into all truth.
