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The Ardis Bombshell and Review of the World Premier of Watch the Water
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294 views • April 16, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane gets together with Dr. Bryan Ardis, the center figure in Stew Peters’ production of “Watch the Water” the stunning documentary expose of the pharmaceutical industry’s criminal enterprise of using deadly snake venom in our environment and in their products disguised as “treatments” in a fascinating two-part discussion, then in the 3rd segment Dr. Jane resumes with Part 2 of Clay Clark’s findings on transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari for hacking humans and controlling us externally.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1151t3-the-ardis-bombshell-and-review-of-the-world-premier-of-watch-the-water.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane gets together with Dr. Bryan Ardis, the center figure in Stew Peters’ production of “Watch the Water” the stunning documentary expose of the pharmaceutical industry’s criminal enterprise of using deadly snake venom in our environment and in their products disguised as “treatments” in a fascinating two-part discussion, then in the 3rd segment Dr. Jane resumes with Part 2 of Clay Clark’s findings on transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari for hacking humans and controlling us externally.
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1151t3-the-ardis-bombshell-and-review-of-the-world-premier-of-watch-the-water.html
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