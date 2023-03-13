Create New Account
SVB Bank Collapses, Journalists Warn of ‘Censorship Industrial Complex’ | The New American TV
The New American
The nation’s sixteenth largest bank suddenly collapsed on Friday after a classic bank run, making this the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Also, Democrats ridiculed liberal journalists who are warning about a rising “censorship industrial complex.” And J6 prisoners record “Justice for All” song.


The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.

