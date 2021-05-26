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APOCALYPSE IN INDIA! Powerful Cyclone YAAS and Floods in Odisha, India (May 26, 2021)
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180 views • May 26, 2021
Powerful Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in eastern India (May 26, 2021). A powerful cyclone with winds gusting to 140 kph (87 mph) has begun landfall in eastern India, the weather office said on Wednesday, warning of tidal surges in the coastal areas. Authorities said more than a million people had been moved out of the storm's path, while television broadcast images of rough seas, strong winds and rains lashing the state of Odisha, with shops and homes boarded up.
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