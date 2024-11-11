⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (11 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit formations of 105th, 115th, 116th, and 120th territorial defence brigades close to Volchansk, Olkhovatka, and Aleksandrovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 95 troops, two motor vehicles, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kolesnikovka of the Kharkov region. Russian units hit manpower and formations of 14th, 43rd, 60th, 63rd, 92nd mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade, and 77th Airmobile Brigade near Kupyansk, Kucherovka, Zagryzovo, Kopanki, Ostrovskoye (Kharkov region), Yampolovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 530 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, six motor vehicles, three Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, a 152-mm D-20 gun, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

Moreover, a Kvertus EW station and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on 24th, 28th, 30th mechanised brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 35th Marine Brigade, 124th Territorial Defence Brigade and 1st National Guard Brigade near Seversk, Slavyansk, Zvanovka, Minkovka, Nikolayevka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Konstantinovka and Kurakhovovoka (DPR).

Four counter-attacks of the AFU 54th Mechanised Brigade, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 540 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, and a UK-made L-119 artillery system.

Four electronic warfare stations, a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-48 counter-battery radar station and two field ammunition depot were eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of 53rd, 132nd, 151st mechanised brigades, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 68th Jaeger Brigade, 38th Marine Brigade, 12th National Guard Brigade close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Udachnoye, Voznesenka, Novoalekseyevka, Novodmitrovka, and Novoselidovka (DPR).

Eight counter-attacks of 93rd, 100th, 117th mechanised brigades, 152nd Jaeger Brigade, 5th Assault Brigade, 49th Assault Battalion, 35th Marine Brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian National Police were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 505 troops, a tank, two U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles, two Kazak armoured vehicles, five pickups, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station. ▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces occupied more advantageous lines and positions, defeated formations of 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 37th Marine Brigade, 117th, 127th, 128th territorial defence brigades, 21st and 23rd national guard brigades close to Sukhiye Yaly, Velikaya Novoselka, Zelenoye Pole, Rovnopol (DPR), and Temirovka of the Zaporozhye region.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of 65th, 110th mechanised brigades, 141st Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 103rd and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Olgovka, Lvovo, Nikolskoye and Kamyshany (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 65 troops and four motor vehicles.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, a component production workshop, and the place where Sapsan operational-tactical missiles are tested, production facilities, storage and training sites for the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, arsenals, fuel depots and logistics centre of the UAFs, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 133 areas.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down four French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs and 39 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 585 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,167 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,487 MLRS combat vehicles, 17,673 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,157 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.