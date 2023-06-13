Create New Account
Trump, War Monger, Oil Thief, Assassin, Liar, Pedophile, Has no BUSINESS Being President. Trump admits 2019 Venezuela coup attempt was about oil, not ‘freedom’. LINKS
Trump admits 2019 Venezuela coup attempt was about oil, not ‘freedom’


Former American president Donald Trump has claimed that by buying oil from Venezuela, the US is ‘making a dictator very rich.’ He even suggested it could have taken the oil by force when, back in 2019, Venezuela was overwhelmed by protests and was ‘ready to collapse’ when Trump left his post.

Meanwhile, Washington has previously been accused of seizing oil from countries where it has conducted military operations, including Iraq and Syria.


source,

 https://www.bitchute.com/video/04eBLLWOTI8k/?list=notifications&randomize=false



DOJ confirms, US seizure of Iranian fuel’ on 4 ships bound for Venezuela, Criminal Piracy Open Seas

https://www.bitchute.com/video/q93mtDOyA7tb/


CAPTURED U S mercenaries Luke Alexander Denman and Aaron Barry in custody of Venezuelan Government

https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9dsPLR5C7K7/


UPDATE, Failed Mercenary Coup Attempt to Assassinate Maduro, USA's Mercenary Murderers in Action

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Pem3BxeZkNm/


Maduro ASSASSINATION was ultimate goal of US/Colombia-staged mercenary invasion of Venezuela

https://www.bitchute.com/video/56EdDdT1jryl/



Venezuelan opposition lawmakers vote to dissolve Guaido’s interim government

https://www.bitchute.com/video/R9l9UIof2xJN/


US Continues Occupation of Syria, Stealing Oil, Grains, Natural Resources

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2abARP2wY5Lb/


US LOOTS 83% OF SYRIA'S CRUDE PRODUCTION.  Like  i said, it's not war it is thievery

https://ugetube.com/watch/us-loots-83-of-syria-039-s-crude-production-like-i-said-its-not-war-its-thievery_6gdcoiBih9Mfecf.html


Plunder OF Syria, CHINA CALLS OUT US FOR 'THEFT AND PIRACY' IN SYRIA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9cWAAZpYLqGo/


Coups R US, American Forced Regime Changes and Their Aftermath

https://www.bitchute.com/video/09I6anc5oLUI/

