Trump, War Monger, Oil Thief, Assassin, Liar, Pedophile, Has no BUSINESS Being President. Trump admits 2019 Venezuela coup attempt was about oil, not ‘freedom’. LINKS

Trump, War Monger, Oil Thief, Assassin, Liar, Pedophile, Has no BUSINESS Being President. LINKS
Trump admits 2019 Venezuela coup attempt was about oil, not ‘freedom’
Former American president Donald Trump has claimed that by buying oil from Venezuela, the US is ‘making a dictator very rich.’ He even suggested it could have taken the oil by force when, back in 2019, Venezuela was overwhelmed by protests and was ‘ready to collapse’ when Trump left his post.
Meanwhile, Washington has previously been accused of seizing oil from countries where it has conducted military operations, including Iraq and Syria.
source,
https://www.bitchute.com/video/04eBLLWOTI8k/?list=notifications&randomize=false
DOJ confirms, US seizure of Iranian fuel’ on 4 ships bound for Venezuela, Criminal Piracy Open Seas
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q93mtDOyA7tb/
CAPTURED U S mercenaries Luke Alexander Denman and Aaron Barry in custody of Venezuelan Government
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c9dsPLR5C7K7/
UPDATE, Failed Mercenary Coup Attempt to Assassinate Maduro, USA's Mercenary Murderers in Action
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Pem3BxeZkNm/
Maduro ASSASSINATION was ultimate goal of US/Colombia-staged mercenary invasion of Venezuela
https://www.bitchute.com/video/56EdDdT1jryl/
Venezuelan opposition lawmakers vote to dissolve Guaido’s interim government
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R9l9UIof2xJN/
US Continues Occupation of Syria, Stealing Oil, Grains, Natural Resources
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2abARP2wY5Lb/
US LOOTS 83% OF SYRIA'S CRUDE PRODUCTION. Like i said, it's not war it is thievery
https://ugetube.com/watch/us-loots-83-of-syria-039-s-crude-production-like-i-said-its-not-war-its-thievery_6gdcoiBih9Mfecf.html
Plunder OF Syria, CHINA CALLS OUT US FOR 'THEFT AND PIRACY' IN SYRIA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9cWAAZpYLqGo/
Coups R US, American Forced Regime Changes and Their Aftermath
https://www.bitchute.com/video/09I6anc5oLUI/
