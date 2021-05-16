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Palestine is David, Israel is Goliath !! (censorship of free speech edit)
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3 views • May 16, 2021
This is just a quick clip combining elements of the Zionist mainstream media propaganda machine with the abuse of Palestinians and the insistence on trying to censor discussion of Zionist crimes against humanity.
Palestine is David, Israel is Goliath !! (censorship of free speech edit)
Palestine is David, Israel is Goliath !! (censorship of free speech edit)
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