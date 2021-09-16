© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALLOWING THE HIGHER SELF
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • September 16, 2021
What is the higher self? What is its purpose and how does it allow me to understand my connection to the Oneness and All That Is? New crystalline-like geometric energies are coming in, changing our world and our DNA. With it, some people may have an awakening and a reconnection with the higher self, allowing a spiritual communication. Meditation is a part of the process and Kent and Renee explain how to do it. Contrary to popular belief, the Ancients say our bodies are not becoming crystalline. Here's why.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.