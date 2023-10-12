Create New Account
The executioners are in today's news, and Bible Prophecy.
Student of The Last Days
Published Yesterday

Lexicon :: Strong’s H3774 – kᵊrēṯîCherethites = “executioners”

This is in the news big time right now. The day of the LORD draws near.

The distress of nations is because we have sinned against the LORD.

Seek the LORD and repent while there is still time.

Student of the last days website:

http://welcomehome777.com/

bibleprophecyexecutioners

