Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UN's 'Int'l Court of Justice' (ICJ) - Concludes First Day of Hearing in South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
993 Subscribers
63 views
Published Yesterday

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has finished hearing arguments on day one of the case that Israel is committing genocide in its war on Gaza. South Africa filed the lawsuit in December, in a move welcomed by several countries amid a global chorus for a ceasefire in Gaza. The country is asking the International Court of Justice to urgently halt what it says are genocidal acts carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza. South Africa wants the UN’s top court to issue so-called ‘provisional measures’ to order Israel to end its war. Al Jazeera’s Michael Appel begins our coverage.

Adding:

Here's an article about this, and with MEP Ireland's, Claire Daly and Mick Wallace.

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/international-law-on-trial-as-much-as-israel-irish-mep/3106188



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket