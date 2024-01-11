UN's 'Int'l Court of Justice' (ICJ) - Concludes First Day of Hearing in South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has finished hearing arguments on day one of the case that Israel is committing genocide in its war on Gaza. South Africa filed the lawsuit in December, in a move welcomed by several countries amid a global chorus for a ceasefire in Gaza. The country is asking the International Court of Justice to urgently halt what it says are genocidal acts carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza. South Africa wants the UN’s top court to issue so-called ‘provisional measures’ to order Israel to end its war. Al Jazeera’s Michael Appel begins our coverage.

Here's an article about this, and with MEP Ireland's, Claire Daly and Mick Wallace.

