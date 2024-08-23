Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 23, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2363 - Why do we still have fluoride in our water supply?Michelle Obama is slammed for what? -State of Florida takes off the LBGTQ travel info off state website? -Who is running both political parties? -How much manipulation is going on with the media and things we are told? -Do you have hope? -Would people give their kids up to come to the USA? -Are companies responsible for health issues that happened to customers during Medical trails during COVID? -Why are they trying to push the digital id? -The importance in keeping our faith in Christ. Are humans a specific frequency?