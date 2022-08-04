AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING, IT’S OPEN SEASON ON US GUN LAWS

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”





This is what our second amendment states. It is clear and to the point and as such isn’t a matter of interpretation. You can see it for yourself, it says as clear as day, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms”. This is the truth of the second amendment and because of its clarity, those who oppose this Constitutional right to possess the most effective tool for the defense of family, property, and country; must rely on lies in place of a credible argument. This article is filled with attempts at justifying unconstitutional anti-American propaganda disguised as humanitarian efforts. It is all a lie. Every anti-gun advocate wishes to impose their will onto sovereign human beings because they believe their path to be righteous. And if they have to use manipulation, coercion, deceit and force to bring about their utopian ideal, then the ends will justify the means. Never mind that that way of thinking has been the credo of every tyrant in human history, “this time it’ll be different”, they say. This time their authoritarianism will bring about world peace. And that peace will begin with them beating your a$$ into submission, but it’s okay, because they’re doing it for you.





https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/supreme-court-ruling-open-season-us-gun-laws-87918746?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/AFTER-SUPREME-COURT-RULING--ITS-OPEN-SEASON-ON-US-GUN-LAWS-e1m3fk2