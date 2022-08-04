BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING, IT’S OPEN SEASON ON US GUN LAWS
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • August 04, 2022

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”


This is what our second amendment states. It is clear and to the point and as such isn’t a matter of interpretation. You can see it for yourself, it says as clear as day, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms”. This is the truth of the second amendment and because of its clarity, those who oppose this Constitutional right to possess the most effective tool for the defense of family, property, and country; must rely on lies in place of a credible argument. This article is filled with attempts at justifying unconstitutional anti-American propaganda disguised as humanitarian efforts. It is all a lie. Every anti-gun advocate wishes to impose their will onto sovereign human beings because they believe their path to be righteous. And if they have to use manipulation, coercion, deceit and force to bring about their utopian ideal, then the ends will justify the means. Never mind that that way of thinking has been the credo of every tyrant in human history, “this time it’ll be different”, they say. This time their authoritarianism will bring about world peace. And that peace will begin with them beating your a$$ into submission, but it’s okay, because they’re doing it for you. 


https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/supreme-court-ruling-open-season-us-gun-laws-87918746?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/AFTER-SUPREME-COURT-RULING--ITS-OPEN-SEASON-ON-US-GUN-LAWS-e1m3fk2

Keywords
constitutiongun controlscotusgun laws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy