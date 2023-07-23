Beware of World Coin! It's Here!

Beware my brothers & sisters of this new world id for the New World System. It may look cool and offer many things, but as always with the enemy, it's a trap. Stay strong and vigilant and keep seeking Yeshua Hamashiach ( Christ Jesus)
WORLD ID
The protocol to bring global proof of personhood to the internet.
Privacy First. Self Custodial. Decentralized
https://worldcoin.org/world-app
