Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Beware of World Coin! It's Here!
channel image
TJCON
171 Subscribers
48 views
Published 20 hours ago

Beware my brothers & sisters of this new world id for the New World System. It may look cool and offer many things, but as always with the enemy, it's a trap. Stay strong and vigilant and keep seeking Yeshua Hamashiach ( Christ Jesus)

https://tjcon.org/


WORLD ID

The protocol to bring global proof of personhood to the internet.

Privacy First. Self Custodial. Decentralized

https://worldcoin.org/world-app 






Keywords
mike adamsbiblerussiatruthchinawarnwoglobalcashdollarnationssystemcrypto currenciesdecentralizeddigitalidpassportcovid-19brickscbdcxrpvaccine passportfednowworld idworld coin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket