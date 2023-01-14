Create New Account
Magistrate Removed After Bringing Nuremberg Code Case Against UK Government
Vigilent Citizen
Published 20 hours ago |

MIRRORED from David Kurten

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTc-_L9A7sw

Dec 23, 2022

Kaira McCallum was removed from the magistrates' bench after 20 years of exemplary service after submitting a case to the International Criminal Court of genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code against certain members of the UK government and its advisors.


https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/magistrate-sacked-for-public-campaigning-over-covid-response/5114649.article

Keywords
ukgenocideinternational criminal courtnuremberg codemagistrate

