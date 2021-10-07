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How to Nullify COVID Vaccine Mandates | Beyond the Cover
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151 views • October 07, 2021
In last week’s episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Gary Benoit interviewed attorney Robert Owens about what individuals can do when required to get the jab. In this follow-up interview, Owens discusses the wrongness and unconstitutionality of the mandates and recommends nullification by state legislatures as a proper remedy. Owens wrote the cover story “Vaccine Mandates: What Are My Options?” and two other related articles on the subject in the October 4, 2021 issue of The New American. Owens, who sent 20 years as a trial lawyer, is now a Regional Field Director for The John Birch Society and also does a video program for TNA called Constitution Corner.
To watch the full video, visit thenewamerican.com/video/beyond-the-cover/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To watch the full video, visit thenewamerican.com/video/beyond-the-cover/
To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
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