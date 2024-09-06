© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Muslim Migrants & Syria CIA Timber Sycamore The Hidden Agendas No One Talks About Kevork Almassian
Kim Iversen
https://rumble.com/v5dnual-are-muslim-immigrants-destroying-europe-the-hidden-agendas-no-one-is-talkin.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Are Muslim Immigrants Destroying Europe? The Hidden Agendas No One Is Talking About | Kevork Almassian