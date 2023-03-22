Trans MAFIA is out to Mutilate your Children! De-Trans Man warns of Dangerous Child Transitions

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





March 21, 2023





Billboard Chris," Chris Elston, joins DeAnna Lorraine to deep-dive into the horrific abuse of the "Transgender Mafia" - doctors, child Psychologists, Teachers and LGBTQ community who is hell-bent on corrupting and mutilating your children via dangerous Children Gender Transitions and sex change surgeries.Then DeAnna is joined by Abel Garcia, a former child Trangender who transitioned to a woman and later "DeTransitioned" back to a man and warns parents and kids of the evil dark hole of the Transgender agenda.





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and her TWITTER is back! @Deanna4Congress. Also join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week!





CHECK OUT MY AWESOME SPONSORS! (Below)





From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/deanna exposes the truth!!





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit https://4Patriots.com and use Promo Code: Deanna for 10% off your first order!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2e6nam-trans-mafia-is-out-to-mutilate-your-children-de-trans-man-warns-of-dangerou.html



