GOOD NEWS from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Pam Popper and Peggy Hall

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THE HEALTHY AMERICANS are making waves!! Join us to get your action steps and valuable documents and handouts: www.thehealthyamerican.org/subscribe
We need your support to keep this ship afloat!
www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
Get on the email list as I send out everything that way
And join our meet up groups!
www.thehealthyamerican.org/meet-up-groups