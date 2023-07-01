Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fall-of-mainstream-media/
Several mainstream media outlets have been forced to make drastic staff cuts due to low ratings and fire high level employees due to misconduct. In its place has risen a vastly unique array of citizen journalists grabbing enormous market share and viewers from the defunct mainstream media apparatus . Seeing the trend, mainstream rejects such as Chris Cuomo have abandoned ship to infiltrate the ‘alternative’ space hoping the public will forget their past.
