Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FALL OF MAINSTREAM MEDIA
channel image
Scriptural Scrutiny
521 Subscribers
16 views
Published Yesterday

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fall-of-mainstream-media/

Several mainstream media outlets have been forced to make drastic staff cuts due to low ratings and fire high level employees due to misconduct. In its place has risen a vastly unique array of citizen journalists grabbing enormous market share and viewers from the defunct mainstream media apparatus . Seeing the trend, mainstream rejects such as Chris Cuomo have abandoned ship to infiltrate the ‘alternative’ space hoping the public will forget their past.

Keywords
ratingsmainstreammediaalternativespace

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket