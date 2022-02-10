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ATHLETES COLLAPSING AND DYING: Over 400 in the last 6 months - Why is this happening?
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2869 views • February 10, 2022
Healthy athletes around the world are dying of heart attacks and strokes. The numbers are exploding, with athletes suffering neurological problems too.
So why is this happening?
What’s happened in the last six months to a year that’s different?
Is there anything in common that’s changed that hooks all these athletes together?
The answer...
They have all had COVID shots.
So why is this happening?
What’s happened in the last six months to a year that’s different?
Is there anything in common that’s changed that hooks all these athletes together?
The answer...
They have all had COVID shots.
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