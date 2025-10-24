What is a Presbyterian?

In this episode of Two Worlds One Conversation, hosts Pastor Tim Anderson and Austin Graven explore the history, beliefs, and distinct characteristics of Presbyterians. Together, they discuss how Presbyterian traditions have shaped Christian thought and practice, highlighting the denomination’s emphasis on faith, order, and community.





Through thoughtful dialogue and biblical reflection, Pastor Tim and Austin bring both generational and theological perspectives to the conversation — helping viewers gain a clearer understanding of what it means to be Presbyterian and how these values connect to the broader body of Christ.





Join Two Worlds One Conversation for an engaging and informative discussion that bridges faith and understanding across generations.





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.