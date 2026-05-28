Iran War : Winners and Losers on The Protagonists & The World Today.

Iran War : Winners and Losers. As with all wars we have witnessed lies, damned lies and statistics flung from all sides. There is much noise about the means and the ends - Is it Israel who commands and wants a forever war to expand its footprint or Is Donald Trump engineering a masterful plan to control the world's oil and gas to buttress the petrodollar and contain China? The Gulf States have been badly damaged by a war President Trump sprang on them, but surely they must have seen it coming. What will be their decision on US bases on their territories and what of their previous bright shining cities and unending wealth? The rest of the world still sits and waits until their oil, gas, fertiliser and food supplies run out. Which economies will collapse and which will survive and prosper. When does fury and condemnation begin if no deal can be struck. Will Israel be reigned in for once and for all; will America be great again or will we see who holds the Trump card. Mike Ryan HOST. GUESTS: Professor Kees van der Pijl is a Dutch political economist, author, peace and democracy activist. He is a former Fellow of the Centre for Global Political Economy, lecturer at Amsterdam University from 1973 to 1999, Professor at Sussex University from 2000 to 2012, Emeritus until 2019 when he resigned over the University's attempt to censor him regarding Israel. Prof van der Pijl is a well-known critic of the structure of the global political economy and the aims and objectives of the key players. His most recent books include Tragedie van Oekraine (2023) States of Emergency (2022) Toen Marx nog in de mode was (2025). Dr John Laughland is Director of Forum for Democracy International and a lecturer in political science and history at the Catholic Institute of the Vendée in Western France. He was Director of the Euroskeptic think tank European Foundation until 2008 and Director of studies at the Institute of Democracy and Cooperation in Paris until 2018. He worked at the European Parliament from 2018 to 2020. Emeritus Professor Joseph M. Siracusa is a prominent Chicago-born historian, author, and political scientist, widely recognized as the Professor of Global Futures at Curtin University in Australia. He is internationally renowned for his expertise in nuclear history, international diplomacy, presidential politics, and US foreign policy. Prof. Siracusa has authored and co-authored over 30 books on global affairs and military history. Some of his most acclaimed writings include America and the Cold War, 1941-1991: A Realist Interpretation (Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize in History) A History of United States Foreign Policy, Real-World Nuclear Deterrence, Globalization and Human Security. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.