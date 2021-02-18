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Andrew Cuomo threatens to 'destroy' an Assemblyman, per report
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200 views • February 18, 2021
NEW YORK: Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly told NY Assemblyman Ron Kim he could 'destroy' him, as new revelations and reports surface about the true level of tragedy seen in The Empire State's nursing homes over the height of the 2020 pandemic. Newsmax TV's Heather Childers and Joe Pinion report.
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