Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep. 3116a - [JK] Gets Shutdown On GND, Trumpism Will Return Economic Power Back To The People
X22 Report
John Kerry was giving testimony and he was pushing the green new deal and he was destroyed by Rep Perry. The climate change narrative is a hoax. The interest on the debt is approaching 1 trillion dollars. Trumpism will give the economic control back to the people.


Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdonald trumpx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covid

