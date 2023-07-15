X22 Report - Ep. 3116a - [JK] Gets Shutdown On GND, Trumpism Will Return Economic Power Back To The People

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com



______________________________________________

John Kerry was giving testimony and he was pushing the green new deal and he was destroyed by Rep Perry. The climate change narrative is a hoax. The interest on the debt is approaching 1 trillion dollars. Trumpism will give the economic control back to the people.



