Patient Question: How Do I Explain My Decision to Address Cancer Naturally?

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How do you begin to explain your approach and reassure those who are genuinely concerned?
This is a common concern among our patients. It’s also an important question because it can mean the difference between securing the support of your family and friends or possibly securing an eternal argument.
When someone is dealing with cancer there are so many BIG components coming together at the same time: Big emotions, Big opinions, Big decisions, Big fears, Big life changes… the list goes on and on.
Everyone wants to know how things are going, they want to make sure “everything possible” is being done, and they want to be told their loved-one is ‘ok’. Although a huge part of this comes from a place of love and care, often the reality is they want THEIR OWN fears relieved.
It’s not intentional, it’s human nature, but it can place a cancer patient into a difficult position. Not only do they have their own burden to manage, but now they may feel saddled with managing others’ burdens as well.
It’s not a situation conducive for healing. A person needs to do right by themselves first before they manage everyone else’s codependencies.
Whenever this topic is presented, I make sure to cover several important points that may help patients handle these difficult conversations with greater assurance.
Read the transcript at https://www.connersclinic.com/why-i-chose-to-address-cancer-providing-a-logical-defense/
-=- PODCASTS -=-
Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple that we personally host that will help you on your journey to health and healing:
Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live
The Anne & Ashely Show: https://www.connersclinic.com/show
-=- WRITINGS -=-
Download all of our books (including the Amazon #1 Best Seller "Stop Fighting Cancer & Start Treating the Cause") for FREE at https://www.connersclinic.com/books
Looking for more alternative, holistic health information? Check out our hundreds of articles on topics ranging from cancer to nutrition to genetics and everything in between: https://www.connersclinic.com/blog
-=- FIND US ELSEWHERE -=-
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✅Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer
-=- CONTACT CONNERS CLINIC -=-
651-739-1248
[email protected]