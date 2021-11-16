© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Leaders Are Vile. This Video is a SampleThat I Put Together
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • November 16, 2021
The LEADERS Are VILE..this video is a sample, that I put together One of many. To give you an ideas of the Lord Of The RINGS .
This video show and indicate the hijackers, They run rings around us. They have broken the crouds I to single units, they perform black majic in rings. Football is a ritual . More in for in the voice over . To be released . This vid needs a edit. But enjoy for now. It is tagged for a reason.
It's a take over, this video dose not suggest the religion of Islam or Christianity is Bad. We have imposters W.H.o. infultrate and have CON TROLL.
This video show and indicate the hijackers, They run rings around us. They have broken the crouds I to single units, they perform black majic in rings. Football is a ritual . More in for in the voice over . To be released . This vid needs a edit. But enjoy for now. It is tagged for a reason.
It's a take over, this video dose not suggest the religion of Islam or Christianity is Bad. We have imposters W.H.o. infultrate and have CON TROLL.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.