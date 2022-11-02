RED or BLUE

https://studyfinds.org/conservative-red-states-die-early/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/capitol-police-cameras-caught-break-in-at-pelosi-home-but-no-one-was-watching/ar-AA13D3lK
https://apnews.com/article/jair-bolsonaro-caribbean-social-media-1661fa8ded465779ff4cefc5cbc65a18
https://apnews.com/article/seoul-south-korea-north-joint-chiefs-of-staff-government-and-politics-7d6079c606fe796dc4771fa48b9c2bfe
https://www.fa-mag.com/news/inflation-is-making-pizza-more-appealing-this-thanksgiving-70421.html
https://southeastagnet.com/2022/10/31/mississippi-river-water-levels-remain-near-record-low/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/supreme-court-asked-restore-felon-voting-rights-mississippi
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-confirms-us-boots-ground-ukraine-close-front-lines
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/you-murderous-hypocrites-outrage-ensues-after-atlantic-suggests-amnesty-pandemic
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/oct/01/truss-nord-stream-gas-pipeline-russia-damage-sabotage
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11377539/Russia-claims-British-PM-texted-Blinken-shortly-Nord-Stream-pipeline-explosion.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.