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Israel: On December 18th, thousands rallied in Ra'anana
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50 views • December 23, 2021
Israel: On December 18th, thousands rallied in Ra'anana, the hometown of Prime Minister Bennett, to protest against government coercion and for human rights.
In the crowd: doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, families with children & worried citizens, protesting against the green (vaxx) passport, discrimination and human rights violation.
Police reacted in sheer brutality, acting in brutal force, including Women and Children.
I was there to document it.
No mention of this in the media.
Please share this as far and wide as you can.
In the crowd: doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, families with children & worried citizens, protesting against the green (vaxx) passport, discrimination and human rights violation.
Police reacted in sheer brutality, acting in brutal force, including Women and Children.
I was there to document it.
No mention of this in the media.
Please share this as far and wide as you can.
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