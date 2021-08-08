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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 12) County boundary + the People = The Assembly - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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10 views • August 08, 2021
Q: California originally had 27 counties and now is 58 counties. Do we need to have 2 third of the assembly? That doesn't apply here. Once people correct their status using the 928 paperwork and become State Citizens, those People inside that county boundaries are the Assembly. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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