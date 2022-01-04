The Hanukkah Christmas rapture 2022, 7 years tribulation to start 2023, second coming 2030

The rapture could happen during Christmas season Dec 25-Dec 26, 2022

and 7 days before the rapture-the warning significant event Dec 18, 2022

Hanukkah Feast Dec 18-Dec 26, 2022



7 years tribulation will start Spring 2023, when The First Beast-The Antichrist will confirm the covenant for Israel with many nations and the third temple begin to build.

Second coming is 10 days before Pentecost (Shavuot) in 2030 or 40 days AFTER at the last day of Passover 2030

This is about end time predictions according to Biblical evidences, end time dreams and visions, Jewish Feast and church Holiday.



We should predict the end times and nothing wrong about it, because Jesus rebuke us not just Pharisees and Saducees we can predict the weather why we cannot predict the end times ! Matt 16:3-4, KJV

3 And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?

4 A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed.



No one knows the day and hour in Matt 24:36 is about when the earth and heaven shall pass away after the millennial kingdom with Jesus Christ in Matt 24:35, nothing about the rapture, , 7 years tribulation and second coming time frames !