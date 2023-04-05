Create New Account
Insights from an International Cannabis Company
The Talking Hedge
Published 19 hours ago |

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), the first plant-touching cannabis company to list as a direct IPO on Nasdaq, operations are set up in Colombia.


CEO and President Luis Merchan, a veteran of retail and sales, most notably with Macy's (NYSE:M), knows the salience of delivering on revenue growth and having a strong supply chain.


Possible Topics of Conversation:

*Mergers & Acquisitions

*Capital market challenges & opportunities

*Pot Stocks (NASDAQ: FLGC)

*Advantages of Colombia.

*FY/Q4 Year End Earnings

*Emerging cannabis markets

*New challenges to the global cannabis supply chain


Guest:

Luis Merchan, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Growth Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/in/merchanluis/


Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj

