Insights from an International Cannabis Company

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), the first plant-touching cannabis company to list as a direct IPO on Nasdaq, operations are set up in Colombia.
CEO and President Luis Merchan, a veteran of retail and sales, most notably with Macy's (NYSE:M), knows the salience of delivering on revenue growth and having a strong supply chain.
Possible Topics of Conversation:
*Mergers & Acquisitions
*Capital market challenges & opportunities
*Pot Stocks (NASDAQ: FLGC)
*Advantages of Colombia.
*FY/Q4 Year End Earnings
*Emerging cannabis markets
*New challenges to the global cannabis supply chain
Guest:
Luis Merchan, Chief Executive Officer at Flora Growth Corp
https://www.linkedin.com/in/merchanluis/
