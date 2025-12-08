© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government Is Supposed To Be For, Of And By The People But Now It's For, Of And By The Corporation... They Look At Voters As Something To Lie To So They Can Continue Laundering Money In The Name Of Innovation... It's Not That We Don't Have Enough To Feed The Poor, It's That We Don't Have Enough To Feed The Greedy... Nothing Is Ever Enough For Them And Everybody Has To Pay For It Thru Inflation...