Is taking the Mark of the Beast idolatry?
I go through the Bible and show that the mark of the beast is idolatry. I explain the nanotechnology and how it can be used to deceive and create an image that speaks, this may be what happens, it is possible that the image will be old school like in Daniel. Also stay away from any vaccine or flu shots, they probably have the technology in them.

