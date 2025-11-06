BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NYC Commies, Diz-She’s Jesuit, Obama’s Patsy, Erika Pumped, JESUIT DOWN, Jesuits Genociding, Papists In Peking
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

SR 2025-11-05 #231

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #231: 05 November 2025

 

Topic list:
* What happened to Johnny yesterday?
* THE NEW MAYOR OF NYC...despite what Donald Trump and Greg Abbott have to say.
* The NYC “choices” are ALWAYS the “choices you get.”
* Leo O’Donnovan, S.J.: from Diz-She to the Presidency.
* Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo.
* “Law-Abiding Citizen”: Mystery Jesuit Theater 3000?
* Barack Obama vs. Alan Keyes
* Donald Trump says New York City-ians will install Cuomo son of Cuomo OR ELSE.
* Kathleen Slaughter Sebelius runs Kansas while daddy John Giligan’s Catholic Island runs Ohio.
* Greg the lawyer-priest Abbot BIZARRELY threatens to punish anyone running from NYC to Mex-ASS.
* GuyFawkesNews: “Turning Point USA CEO-ette Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk in HER 1st INTERVIEW SINCE CHARLIE’S SHOW!”
* 1993: JESUIT DOWN!
* Less than a month into his previous move, the NY Slimes says to Johnny: Ahh! Buenos Dios!
* “Dead soldiers in Somalia caused Slick Willie to do nothing in ‘Bosnia’...” NOT.
* Ustashe: the erased nightmare of CATHOLIC Croatia (and, later, JESUIT Romerica) genociding Serbia’s Orthodox.
* Holodomor: JESUIT Joseph Stalin’s erased starvation of Ukraine.
* The Faith of our Catholic Fathers: shredding and getting shredded for ROME.
* James Cardinal Gibbons: close friends with FREEMASON “Teddy” Rough-Ride-Me Roosevelt.
* “Remember the sailors we murdered on the Maine!” says Freemason Roosevelt to Eclaire Spined Freemason McKinley.
* Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna: scalp-fodder Gringos will become CATHOLIC (and FREEMASON Sam Houston loves me!).
* The East India Opium Tea Party. Warren Delano No. 2 was there.
* 55 Papists at Peking (and three hilarious Occidentals pretending to be Chinese).

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy