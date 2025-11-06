NYC Commies, Diz-She’s Jesuit, Obama’s Patsy, Erika Pumped, JESUIT DOWN, Jesuits Genociding, Papists In Peking

SR 2025-11-05 #231

Johnny Cirucci Special Report #231: 05 November 2025

Topic list:

* What happened to Johnny yesterday?

* THE NEW MAYOR OF NYC...despite what Donald Trump and Greg Abbott have to say.

* The NYC “choices” are ALWAYS the “choices you get.”

* Leo O’Donnovan, S.J.: from Diz-She to the Presidency.

* Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo.

* “Law-Abiding Citizen”: Mystery Jesuit Theater 3000?

* Barack Obama vs. Alan Keyes

* Donald Trump says New York City-ians will install Cuomo son of Cuomo OR ELSE.

* Kathleen Slaughter Sebelius runs Kansas while daddy John Giligan’s Catholic Island runs Ohio.

* Greg the lawyer-priest Abbot BIZARRELY threatens to punish anyone running from NYC to Mex-ASS.

* GuyFawkesNews: “Turning Point USA CEO-ette Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk in HER 1st INTERVIEW SINCE CHARLIE’S SHOW!”

* 1993: JESUIT DOWN!

* Less than a month into his previous move, the NY Slimes says to Johnny: Ahh! Buenos Dios!

* “Dead soldiers in Somalia caused Slick Willie to do nothing in ‘Bosnia’...” NOT.

* Ustashe: the erased nightmare of CATHOLIC Croatia (and, later, JESUIT Romerica) genociding Serbia’s Orthodox.

* Holodomor: JESUIT Joseph Stalin’s erased starvation of Ukraine.

* The Faith of our Catholic Fathers: shredding and getting shredded for ROME.

* James Cardinal Gibbons: close friends with FREEMASON “Teddy” Rough-Ride-Me Roosevelt.

* “Remember the sailors we murdered on the Maine!” says Freemason Roosevelt to Eclaire Spined Freemason McKinley.

* Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna: scalp-fodder Gringos will become CATHOLIC (and FREEMASON Sam Houston loves me!).

* The East India Opium Tea Party. Warren Delano No. 2 was there.

* 55 Papists at Peking (and three hilarious Occidentals pretending to be Chinese).

