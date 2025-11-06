NYC Commies, Diz-She’s Jesuit, Obama’s Patsy, Erika Pumped, JESUIT DOWN, Jesuits Genociding, Papists In Peking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-11-05 #231
Johnny Cirucci Special Report #231: 05 November 2025
Topic list:
* What happened to Johnny yesterday?
* THE NEW MAYOR OF NYC...despite what Donald Trump and Greg Abbott have to say.
* The NYC “choices” are ALWAYS the “choices you get.”
* Leo O’Donnovan, S.J.: from Diz-She to the Presidency.
* Cuomo, son of Cuomo, brother of Fredo.
* “Law-Abiding Citizen”: Mystery Jesuit Theater 3000?
* Barack Obama vs. Alan Keyes
* Donald Trump says New York City-ians will install Cuomo son of Cuomo OR ELSE.
* Kathleen Slaughter Sebelius runs Kansas while daddy John Giligan’s Catholic Island runs Ohio.
* Greg the lawyer-priest Abbot BIZARRELY threatens to punish anyone running from NYC to Mex-ASS.
* GuyFawkesNews: “Turning Point USA CEO-ette Erika Lane Frantzve Kirk in HER 1st INTERVIEW SINCE CHARLIE’S SHOW!”
* 1993: JESUIT DOWN!
* Less than a month into his previous move, the NY Slimes says to Johnny: Ahh! Buenos Dios!
* “Dead soldiers in Somalia caused Slick Willie to do nothing in ‘Bosnia’...” NOT.
* Ustashe: the erased nightmare of CATHOLIC Croatia (and, later, JESUIT Romerica) genociding Serbia’s Orthodox.
* Holodomor: JESUIT Joseph Stalin’s erased starvation of Ukraine.
* The Faith of our Catholic Fathers: shredding and getting shredded for ROME.
* James Cardinal Gibbons: close friends with FREEMASON “Teddy” Rough-Ride-Me Roosevelt.
* “Remember the sailors we murdered on the Maine!” says Freemason Roosevelt to Eclaire Spined Freemason McKinley.
* Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna: scalp-fodder Gringos will become CATHOLIC (and FREEMASON Sam Houston loves me!).
* The East India Opium Tea Party. Warren Delano No. 2 was there.
* 55 Papists at Peking (and three hilarious Occidentals pretending to be Chinese).
