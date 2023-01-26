Create New Account
Are YOU an “Enemy of the State”? | Beyond the Cover
Published a day ago

What do MAGA supporters, parents who protest at schoolboards, and pro-life activists have in common? All of these folks, and others too, are fast becoming enemies of the state in the eyes of their own government. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews William F. Jasper about this dangerous trend, why it’s happening, and what can be done about it. Jasper, who is a senior editor of The New American, wrote the cover story in the February 13 issue of the magazine that’s entitled “Enemies of the State.”


To read William F. Jasper’s cover story “Enemies of the State” in our February 13 issue, visit https://thenewamerican.com/enemies-of-the-state/


