Geb and Nut - Osiris and the Pantheon of Gods

Can they be drones who visited earth in our past.



This myth has been told in various ways, but the message is always the same - death and resurrection a metaphor for the journey of the soul in the games of physical reality.



Plutarch recounts one version of the myth surrounding the cult in which Set fooled Osiris into getting into a box, which he then shut, had sealed with lead, and threw into the Nile (sarcophagi were based on the box in this myth).



Osiris' wife, Isis, searched for his remains until she finally found him embedded in a tree trunk, which was holding up the roof of a palace in Byblos on the Phoenician coast. She managed to remove the coffin and open it, but Osiris was already dead. She used a spell she had learned from her father and brought him back to life so he could impregnate her. After they finished, he died again, so she hid his body in the desert.