Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Dec 16, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane RubyShow, Dr Jane talks about the conflicting aspects of Gov DeSantis’ actions around the C19 bioweapon shots, his latest call for a Florida State Grand Jury after convening an “expert” panel. And Dr. Ben Marble, founder of myfreedoctor.com stops by to talk truth around controlled opposition. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Visit

www.Americasfuture.org





Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: Givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane





MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)





Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)





The Tower Garden: Drjaneruby.towergarden.com





Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca





Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)





For YOUR Life Transformation: www.Rubysuperfoods.com





Protect Your Retirement Savings: https://link.goldco.com/djr





Cocoa Bliss!! https://shop.earthechofoods.com/dr-jane





Magnesium Breakthrough: magbreakthrough.com/ruby





CardioMiracle: MyPowerHeart.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v210ibw-live-7pm-will-the-real-ron-desantis-please-stand-up.html



