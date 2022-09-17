NIGHT SHADOWS 09162022 -- John Vandeventer, author of "Relics," is back for a Round Table on Paranormal & World News...

So much is going on behind the scenes and much right out there in the open, but few are taking note of how close we are to Daniel's 70th week with the death of the Queen who ruled for 70 years. I don't think that people realize how close we are to a HUGE CHANGE that will change everything we all thought was "normal". God is judging America for her total apostasy and refusal to obey the commands of the Lord. The American people are going to be hit without warning. From now on and through October it appears that the New World Order will rise rapidly. King Charles III is fully behind the WEF's GREAT RESET and UN Agenda 21/30/50. Then we have UFO sightings off the charts, along with "sightings" of "creatures" rising as well. Earth Changes abound and on and on it goes - why are so few paying any attention?





Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view