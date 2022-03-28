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Gorlovka, Ukraine Gets Help
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30 views • March 28, 2022
If you really want to help: https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
"We went to the long-suffering city of Gorlovka. For eight years the city has been under shelling. Now the shelling has increased. Thanks to all our donors and volunteers." - DONBASS HUMANITARIAN AID
"We went to the long-suffering city of Gorlovka. For eight years the city has been under shelling. Now the shelling has increased. Thanks to all our donors and volunteers." - DONBASS HUMANITARIAN AID
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