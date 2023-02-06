PROJECT VERITAS CATCHES PFIZER CONTRACTOR ON HIDDEN CAMERA

Nearing 30 million views, Project Veritas’ undercover video of a Pfizer contractor admitting to dangerous lab work with SARS-CoV-2 to create new strains for the purpose of cornering the vaccine market. Hit the ground running with this unfolding story.
POSTED: February 6, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.