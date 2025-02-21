Summary on February 19, 2025 in #Kursk region, Russian forces systematically pushed out Ukrainian troops and recaptured the village of #Sverdlikovo destroying them with fire from all types of weapons during its liberation. Advancing southeast along the state border, the Russian Armed Forces of the 51st Airborne Parachute Regiment and the 56th Airborne Assault Regiment captured part of the Sudzha-Rylsk highway during the liberation of Sverdlikovo even crossed the border with Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The military department has published footage of the liberation of the village in Sudzha district by Russian assault units, eliminating Ukrainian troops from their previously prepared positions, trying to defend Sverdlikovo but to no avail!

During the assault, the days of the miserable troops of Ukraine, where the adventure that began in August 2024 in the region for the Kiev group, were already numbered. Russian paratroopers from two regiments met strong enemy resistance, conducted reconnaissance and search operations, moved from one shelter to another, eliminating them from their positions. Due to the fire support of aviation, artillery and drones, it surprised the Kiev troops who were in shelters and basements, houses, to continue to defend the village, understanding the importance of Sverdlikovo in the defense of Sudzha, but failed. Ukraine gathered reserves, some of which were destroyed by artillery and drones, some were captured. As a result of the attack, the 56th Regiment units captured the western part of the village, and the 51st Guards Parachute Regiment captured the eastern part.

So far, it is reported that part of the Kiev troops withdrew from the village and launched 177 drone strikes in response, which were repelled by Russian forces. After the liberation of Sverdlikovo, which was officially announced on February 17 by the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian troops are now cleaning and collecting the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who refused to surrender from the village, as shown in the infographic video released by Russian military. Officially reported on February 19, Ukraine lost more than 62,040 soldiers in Kursk. The diplomatic storm of the last few days has somewhat overshadowed military events, particularly in Kursk, where Russian forces have recaptured Sverdlikovo, and appear to be preparing a major assault on Sudzha.

