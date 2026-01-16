BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Buying Silver Instead of Wasting Money on Health Insurance Would Have Made You a Millionaire by Now
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
2422 views • 1 day ago

- Health Insurance Costs and Alternatives (0:00)

- Critique of Health Insurance System (0:50)

- Self-Insurance and Financial Benefits (3:15)

- Alternatives to Traditional Health Insurance (7:08)

- Critique of Low Deductibles and Insurance Policies (8:56)

- Investing in Health and Anti-Cancer Lifestyle (11:28)

- Critique of Insurance Sales and Premiums (15:18)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (15:41)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


Recent News
Dale Whitaker on conservative media&#8217;s role in gold scams

Dale Whitaker on conservative media’s role in gold scams

Ramon Tomey
Silver is Money: The people&#8217;s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Silver is Money: The people’s currency in an age of financial tyranny

Ramon Tomey
Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Dale Whitaker on the gold grift: Unscrupulous firms bilking elderly of their life savings

Ramon Tomey
The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

The Great Tax Deception: Exposing illegal extortion by the IRS

Ramon Tomey
Rents and home prices ease in major U.S. cities as immigration enforcement intensifies

Rents and home prices ease in major U.S. cities as immigration enforcement intensifies

Laura Harris
The Great Unraveling: Preparing for the coming financial collapse and the end of the dollar

The Great Unraveling: Preparing for the coming financial collapse and the end of the dollar

Ramon Tomey
